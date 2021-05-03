Divyang Among Two Critical In Murderous Attack In Bolangir

Bolangir: A divyang among two brothers were injured in a murderous attack at Katapalli village under sadar piolice station limits in Bolangir district.

Reportedly, there was a tiff between four brothers over a land dispute. The situation turned ugly when the two younger brothers along with the victims’ nephew attacked the duo with sharp weapons leaving them with critical injuries.

The victims were immediately rushed to Bolangir Medical college and hospital. Following this, the family member of the injured persons lodged a complaint at the local police station.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.