Divya Agarwal Announces Break Up With Varun Sood: Says ‘He Will Always Be My Best Friend’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya has announced her break-up with Varun Sood. She took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans.

Divya wrote: “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend ❤️ Please respect my decision.”

Divya Agarwal also shared a post on her Instagram stories. It read, “Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends.”

It is pertinent to mention that Divya and Varun were living together for the past couple of years and had recently announced that they are planning to buy a new house. The news of their split took their fans by surprise, who commented on Divya’s post to express their sadness.