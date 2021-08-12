Divisional Accountant Held Taking Rs 20,000 Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested Divisional Accountant at office of Superintending Engineer (Works) at Nabarangpur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused officer has been identified as Sumit Kumar.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and arrested the officer while accepting the gratification.

While a case has been registered against the accused officer, a search is underway at the officer’s house.