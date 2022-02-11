Districts Collectors Asked To Verify Condition of Anganwadi Centres In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Women & Child Development in the Odisha Government has directed all the Districts Collectors to verify the condition of Anganwadi Centre (AWCs) and furnish report on preparedness by 16th February 2022.

Additional Secretary to Govt, Nityananda Barik (OAS), has written to all the District Collectors regarding preparedness for reopening of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the State.

“The State Government is planning to reopen the AWCs across the state considering that COVID-19 situation is on the wane now. Since the Anganwadi Centres were not operational for the last two years, the condition of the buildings and other equipment in these centres needs to be verified by responsible officers for reopening,” the letter read.

“You are, therefore, requested to get these centres verified by responsible officers and furnish report on your preparedness by 16.02.2022 positively to open the AWCs across the state,” the W&CD Dept directed the Collectors.