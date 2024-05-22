District Youth Coordinator Gets 2-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Sambalpur: The Special Judge for CBI cases, Bhubaneswar today sentenced Dillip Kumar Sahoo, then District Youth Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Sambalpur, Odisha to 2 years Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs.10,000 in a bribery case.

A case was registered by CBI on dated 17.03.2011 against Dillip Kumar Sahoo on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs.3,000 on 16.03.2011 from the complainant for appointment as a volunteer in the National Youth Corps.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dept. of Youth Affairs, Govt. of India had introduced a scheme titled National Youth Corps (NYC) to channel the energy and capabilities of India’s considerable youth populace towards nation building activities by organizing them into Volunteer Groups. The Scheme was expected to create a space enabling young men and women in the age group of 18-25 years to serve up to two years in nation-building activities, for which they were to receive an honorarium of about Rs.2500/- per month in 2011. The accused had demanded the said illegal gratification from the complainant for such an appointment.

CBI filed a charge sheet on 16.05. 2012. “After trial, the Court held the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly. The witnesses and evidence cited/produced by CBI were appreciated by the Court leading to the conviction.