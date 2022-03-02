District officials meet families of Odia students stranded in Ukraine, assure of all help

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured that all steps are being taken for the safe evacuation of Odia students and workers from Ukraine after the Russian invasion, district officials have met the parents of students still stranded in the war-hit country and assured them of all cooperation.

Cuttack district collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani met the family members of Sambeet Sahoo, son of Dilip Kumar Sahoo & Nirupama Sahoo in Cuttack, studying in Kharkiv National Medical Univ, Kharkiv city, Ukraine. The district collector also spoke to Sambeet over phone and assured of all cooperation from the Odisha government.

Similarly, Boudh Additional Tahsildar, Mohapatra Kuldeep Mohanty met the family members of Sidhart Rahul Mohapatra, son of Prashant Kumar Mohapatra and Gitanjali Pattanaik. Sidhart is a 4th-year student of Kyiv National Medical University. As per the latest update, Sidhart has reached the Hungary-Ukraine border.

This apart, Sonepur Tahsildar Nihar Ranjan Kanhar visited the house of Ashiskumar Bishi. His mother stated that his son is now travelling in a local train to reach his destination near the border point from where arrangement has been made for his return to India from Ukraine.

Sonepur Tahsildar also visited the house of Priyabrata Sahu. His father stated that his son will start journey by train tomorrow.

Notably, the Chief Minister of Odisha has directed officials to open a helpdesk at Mumbai airport for the benefit of Odias returning from Ukraine. According to his direction, after the arrival of Ukraine-returnees at Bhubaneswar, they will be sent home on Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) buses.