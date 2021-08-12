District Level Task Force To Monitor Paediatrics Population In ‘COVID 3rd Wave’

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday shot letters to the district and municipal authorities for preparedness on the management of paediatrics population in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P.K. Mohapatra, has asked all District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Director of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and Superintendents of Govt medical colleges in this regard.

The health department stated that the children in the age group of 0-18 are yet to be vaccinated. As per the prediction of the public health experts, there is the possibility of increased incidence of COVID-19 cases amongst the population of this age group in the eventuality of the 3rd wave of COVID-19.

Mohapatra said that the State needs to be in full preparedness for capacity building for managing a high number of cases expected during the predicted 3rd wave of the pandemic.

Following are the measure issued by the health department:-

For effective monitoring and supervision, a District Level Task Force shall be constituted under the Chairmanship of Collector and DM and other members being CDM & PHO, District Public Health Officers, Sr. Paediatric Specialist, Anesthesia Specialist, WHO/UN officials, and any other co-opted members. This committee will regularly do the gap analysis, monitor, & take steps for remedial action. The respective Collectors of the Districts shall take a meeting in this regard within a week.

All paediatric cases of ILI/SARI need to be listed and swab collection of children of 0- 18 age group shall be ensured for RT-PCR testing to screen out suspected positive cases in all health care facilities across the State.

Non-availability of RT-PCR report will not be criteria for not admitting a sick deserving patient.

50% of existing ICU, PICU, NICU may be isolated and earmarked for use to manage Paediatric COVID cases. Steps will also be taken for upgrading the capacity.

The Health ACS further requested the officials concerned to take immediate necessary steps in this regard and to remain in readiness in order to tackle the expected 3rd wave towards the Paediatric Covid Care.