Distorted Statue Of Former CM Nabakrushna Choudhury Sparks Row; Civic Body Admits ‘Unintentional’ Mistake  

Angul: Angul Municipality landed in a controversy after installing a distorted statue of noted freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhury in the town

The Civic Body installed a full-size statue of the former CM on Utkala Dibasa. However, instead of his usual ‘dhoti-kurta’, the statue was dressed in a coat and pant in the style of a British. The attire of the statue has triggered a major controversy in the State with many holding the civic body’s irresponsible approach.

Nabakrushna’s daughter also condemned the activity. On the other hand, Angul Municipality authorities have admitted the ‘unintentional mistake’ and apologized unconditionally. The authorities also vowed to rectify the mistake.

In this statue, Choudhury was depicted in the clothes that he had never worn in her life.

Nabakrushna, who was inspired by Gandhiji’s principles throughout his life, wears only ‘dhoti and kurta’. In this statue installed by the Municipality, Nabakrushna was seen in full pants, with coat and shoes.

Intellectuals and youths have strongly opposed such act of the civic body.

Choudhury is well known for her simplicity and unassuming lifestyle. Inspired by Gandhian ideologies, he preferred to wear only ordinary clothes even during his tenure as chief minister.