‘Dissatisfied’ Over Police Probe, Will Move To High Court: Chinmayee Sahu’s Kin

Sambalpur: Hours after the Sambalpur SP’s clarification over former VSSUT student Chinmayee Sahu’s death, her mother warned to move High Court alleging improper investigation.

Expressing displeasure over the police investigation, her mother said that police have not investigated the matter properly. “We are dissatisfied with the probe. We will move to the High Court seeking justice,” she said, reiterating her charge that Chinmayee was murdered.

Earlier in the morning, Sambalpur SP B. Gangadhar clarified that Chinmayee was not murdered and she died by drowning.

He further informed that police are investigating the circumstances that led to her drowning. The investigation is still on whether it is a case accidental drowning or something else, he added.

He said further investigation is not yet over. The truth will come out once the Viscera report came in, he added.

Two of her friends detained in the police station will be released soon. However, they will be served an undertaking that they will cooperate with the investigation.

“If necessary, both of them will be called to the police station again for questioning,” Gangadhar clarified.

Chinmayee’s friend Pritiman Dey has been asked to stay in Burla for seven days.