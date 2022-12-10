Disrespect To Women In Politics Is Unsavory: BJD

Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra on Saturday lashed out at the BJP for the way its members disrespected BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha during Padampur by-election.

Patra, quoting CM Naveen Patnaik’s statement, said that disrespect to women in any manner is distasteful and unpleasant.

The CM, in his statement, had appealed to the BJP leaders to refrain from disrespecting the women who enter politics. Such behaviors will not be accepted by the people of Odisha in present and future, Patra said.

“What kind of message will go to the women who enter politics? Patra asked.

Women’s participation in Indian politics is very low. If such behavior will continue, it will discourage them to take part in active politics, Patra pointed out.

The MP further elaborated that CM Naveen Patnaik is not only the president of BJD, but also a veteran statesman for the people of Odisha, especially women.

Reacting to the statement of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the parliamentarian said that Pradhan should understand that disrespect to women in politics is a sensitive issue. It should not be politicized, he maintained.

“I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders must condemn the offensive remarks against Barsha Singh Bariha,” the BJD MP said.