Disney+ unveils new ‘Snowdrop’ trailer starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In

Seoul: Disney+ just unveiled a new trailer for upcoming Korean drama ‘Snowdrop’ featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In.

Following the emotional trailer released earlier on, Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming drama. In this trailer, Eun Young Cho (played by Jisoo) talks about the first time she met Im Soo Ho (played by Jung Hae In), talking about the flutters she felt in her stomach and asking if this is what first love feels like.