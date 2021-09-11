Disney To Release Eternals Among Other Films Of 2021 In Theaters

New Delhi: Hollywood studio Disney has announced that its upcoming films, including “Eternals”, will be release in the theaters for 45 days starting November 5 before making their way to digital platforms.

Reportedly, the news came after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which follows the same 45-day theatrical release strategy and grossed over $105.9 million domestically since Wednesday.

Disney’s different 2021 movies are historic drama The Final Duel and animated comedy Ron’s Gone Flawed in October, and motion spy movie The King’s Man in December.