Disney Star Announces Power-Packed Panel Of 85 Commentators; Mr. IPL In List

Mumbai: It is a parade of glittering stars and cricketing heroes as Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL 2022, today announced an eminent panel of 85 commentators for the upcoming season.

The 15th edition of the TATA IPL will feature some of the best commentators across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Gujarati feed.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri makes a comeback to the Star Sports commentary panel while Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Harbhajan Singh are all set to make their debut. An extremely popular personality in the IPL broadcast team, Mayanti Langer Binny too makes a comeback after a gap of two years.

To bring fans closer to all the exhilarating action from TATA IPL 2022, Disney Star will telecast this season across nine languages. The inclusion of Gujarat Titans this season has seen the introduction of a new Gujarati feed for the fans as part of the overall offering. An immensely popular voice on the radio, Dhavnit Thaker, who also is a Gujarati actor and singer, will team up with Nayan Mongia and Manpreet Juneja among others in the Gujarati commentary team.

On the announcement of the commentary panel, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Disney Star is proud to present the megacast for TATA IPL 2022 which entails nine live feeds. Our endeavour is to serve fans a feature-rich broadcast focussed on enhanced storytelling, regional customisation, expanded programming and innovations. A rich pool of talent is integral to this endeavour and for Tata IPL 2022, we have a really exciting line-up, comprising seasoned commentators as well as first-time experts, who will add real-time insights, fresh perspectives and renewed excitement to the tournament across the Star network & Disney+ Hotstar.”

Former India coach and cricketer, Ravi Shastri, part of the commentary panel, said, “I am excited to be back in the commentary box after five years and associate with Star Sports for one of the world’s most popular sporting leagues, TATA IPL. Star Sports has always leveraged technological innovations to provide an immersive experience and I look forward to interacting with IPL players as well as the fans remotely during the game.”

Former India cricketer, Suresh Raina, part of the Hindi commentary panel, said, “After being part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, I am excited to associate with the league in a new avatar, as part of the IPL Hindi commentary panel for Star Sports. Over the years, the Hindi commentary has done an incredible job which has resulted in its popularity and I am looking forward to being a part of this new journey with the start of TATA IPL 2022 from March 26.”

The complete list of commentators and presenters on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar:

World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Daniel Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, W V Raman, Daren Ganga

Hindi & English: Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer Binny, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Suren Sundaram, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Mohd Kaif, Dhawal Kulkarni

Tamil: Bhavna Balakrishnan, Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, R Sathish, Russel Arnold

Telugu: Vindhya Vishaka M, M Anand Sri Krishna, Kaushik NC, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, Venugopalarao Yalaka, Kalyan Krishna, Kalyan Kollarapu, Ashish Reddy, T Suman

Kannada: Madhu Mailankody, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Akhil Balachandra, Pavan Deshpande, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy

Marathi: Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar

Bangla: Sanjeeb Mukherjea, RR Varun Kaushik, Saradindu Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee, Saurasish Lahiri

Malayalam: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, CM Deepak

Gujarati: Karan Mehta, Manan Desai, Dhvanit Thaker, Akash Trivedi, Manprit Juneja, Nayan Mongia

