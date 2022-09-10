Disney+ Hotstar Announces New Mahabharata Series 

New Delhi: Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has announced the epic television series Mahabharat at an ongoing fan event, D23 Expo.

Taking to its official social media handle the streaming giant made the announcement. Sharing some pictures from the series, captioned it as, “The greatest epic ever written- retold at a scale never seen before! Stay tuned for an ethereal spectacle- #Mahabharat, is coming soon. “

For the unversed, the Indian mythology epic Maharabharat talks about the conflict between right and wrong as the Kauravas and the Paṇḍavas fight a war in Kurukshetra in ancient India.