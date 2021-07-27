Disney+ Hotstar Announces 18 Hotstar Specials Series, Multiplex Movies
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar has announced 18 Hotstar Specials series and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies starring Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Dino Morea, Sathyaraj, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Kunal Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, and Pratik Gandhi.
Here is a list of 18 originals including 16 Hotstar Specials series, with 15 scripted ones and one reality TV show, and two Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies
Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex 2 new movies
Bhuj: The Pride of India (August 13) — war epic starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi
Bhoot Police (September 17) — horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam
Hotstar Specials 15 new series
The Empire (releasing August) — a period action-drama series from Nikkhil Advani and starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, and Drashti Dhami
Rudra – The Edge of Darkness — Indian take on BBC’s Idris Elba-led Luther with Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol
Aarya season 2 — family crime drama starring Sushmita Sen
Human — medical drama starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari
Six Suspects — murder mystery starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana
City of Dreams season 2 — political drama starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, and Sachin Pilgaonkar
Escaype Live — tech-thriller starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, and Ritvik Sahor
Fear 1.0 — supernatural thriller starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang
Gharshana — crime drama starring Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu
My Perfect Husband — family drama starring Sathyaraj
Family Matters — mystery thriller starring Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda, and Sonia Agarwal
Those Pricey Thakur Girls — a romantic comedy starring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar, and Poonam Dhillon
The Legend of Hanuman season 2 — live animation series voiced by Sharad Kelkar
Criminal Justice season 3 — crime drama series starring Pankaj Tripathi
Special Ops 1.5 — espionage thriller starring Kay Kay Menon
Hotstar Specials new reality TV show
Dance+ — dance reality series with Remo D’souza