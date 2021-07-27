Disney+ Hotstar Announces 18 Hotstar Specials Series, Multiplex Movies

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar has announced 18 Hotstar Specials series and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies starring Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Dino Morea, Sathyaraj, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Kunal Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, and Pratik Gandhi.

Here is a list of 18 originals including 16 Hotstar Specials series, with 15 scripted ones and one reality TV show, and two Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex 2 new movies

Bhuj: The Pride of India (August 13) — war epic starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi

Bhoot Police (September 17) — horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam

Hotstar Specials 15 new series

The Empire (releasing August) — a period action-drama series from Nikkhil Advani and starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, and Drashti Dhami

Rudra – The Edge of Darkness — Indian take on BBC’s Idris Elba-led Luther with Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol

Aarya season 2 — family crime drama starring Sushmita Sen

Human — medical drama starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari

Six Suspects — murder mystery starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana

City of Dreams season 2 — political drama starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, and Sachin Pilgaonkar

Escaype Live — tech-thriller starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, and Ritvik Sahor

Fear 1.0 — supernatural thriller starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang

Gharshana — crime drama starring Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu

My Perfect Husband — family drama starring Sathyaraj

Family Matters — mystery thriller starring Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda, and Sonia Agarwal

Those Pricey Thakur Girls — a romantic comedy starring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar, and Poonam Dhillon

The Legend of Hanuman season 2 — live animation series voiced by Sharad Kelkar

Criminal Justice season 3 — crime drama series starring Pankaj Tripathi

Special Ops 1.5 — espionage thriller starring Kay Kay Menon

Hotstar Specials new reality TV show

Dance+ — dance reality series with Remo D’souza