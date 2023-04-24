Disney Fires Thousands Employees In Second Round Layoffs

Washington: Disney on Monday begun its second round of layoffs, firing several thousand workers, sources told Reuters. The latest layoffs will bring the total reductions to nearly 4,000.

Earlier this year, Disney said it would slash 7,000 jobs from its workforce as part of a larger reorganization of the company that will see it cut costs by $5.5 billion.

The announcement was made during Bob Iger’s first earnings call since returning as CEO. The cuts will occur across the company’s business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the sources, but are not expected to affect the hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.

According to CNBC, officials in Disney on Monday said that they don’t take the departure of so many colleagues lightly. Eliminating 7,000 jobs from its workforce equates to about 3 per cent of the roughly 220,000 people Disney employed as of October 1, according to a securities filing, with roughly 166,000 in the US and about 54,000 internationally.

Disney notified employees of a first wave of layoffs on March 27, which saw cuts in its metaverse strategies unit and part of its Beijing office. The second round, which will be completed Thursday, will affect various divisions across the company, including Disney Entertainment and ESPN, as well as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The jobs affected will span across the country from Burbank, California, to New York and Connecticut.