Disha Patani turns up heat in sexy cut-out dress, spotted with her rumoured Serbian boyfriend

Mumbai: Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai celebrated his birthday recently and it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood’s popular people in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was seen entering the party looking dashing in casuals.

B-Town bombshell Disha Patani also made to the birthday party along with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The ‘Baaghi’ actress looked ravishing in a bold cut-out black bodycon dress which she teamed with a flurry stole. The actress turned up the mercury at the event with her sizzling look.

Her rumoured boyfriend and Serbian model Aleksander opted for a black shirt and matching pants.

On the other hand, rumours about Disha Patani and model Aleksandar Alex Ilic’s romance started surfacing after the duo made multiple public appearances together. While the rumours of their relationship have been making the rounds, this isn’t stopping them to make fun videos, and Disha’s recent social media post is an example.