Disha Patani
Entertainment

Disha Patani Stuns In Swimsuit: Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Says ‘You’re Unreal’

By Pragativadi News Service
14

New Delhi: Disha Patani recently shared a picture of herself from her latest photoshoot for a luxury clothing brand on Wednesday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Disha wrote, “Calvinklein (pink flowers emojis).” Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna wrote, “You are unreal.” Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woaaaah desshu (three fire and red heart emojis).”

Take A Look:

<>

</>

Pragativadi News Service 15816 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking