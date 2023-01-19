Disha Patani Stuns In Swimsuit: Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Says ‘You’re Unreal’

New Delhi: Disha Patani recently shared a picture of herself from her latest photoshoot for a luxury clothing brand on Wednesday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Disha wrote, “Calvinklein (pink flowers emojis).” Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna wrote, “You are unreal.” Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woaaaah desshu (three fire and red heart emojis).”

Take A Look:

