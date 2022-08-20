Disha Patani Sizzles In Bodycon Cut-Out Dress: Check Pics

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood industry. She never failed to entertain her fans and followers on her social media.

Taking to the ‘gram, Disha Patani shared a couple of photos where she can be seen dressed up in a beautiful beige bodycon dress.

Take a look:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. She now has the action-thriller Yodha in the pipeline, where she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is slated to release on the 11th of November, 2022.