Disha Patani sizzles in bikini top & skirt
Actor Disha Patani, who is always active on social media and often shares BTS pictures from her movies and photoshoots, has once again set fans crazy with a video of herself.
Disha took to her Instagram, on Thursday, and shared a reel of herself chilling at a beach in a bikini top and a floral skirt.
View this post on Instagram
She is seen walking on the beach and even smiles for the camera as Doja Cat’s song Woman plays in the background. She did a light makeup and her hair was open with beachy waves. The video appears to be a throwback as in the caption she wrote, “Missing.”
Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Moreover, she also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.