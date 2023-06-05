Disha Patani shares her incredible experience of her visit at a Wildlife SOS Centre, Check this video out!

Known as an avid animal lover, actress Disha Patani advocates her voice and ties up with the NGO Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura for the protection of elephants in which she strongly believes in with an aim to provide essential care to elephants rescued from abusive working conditions.

Disha is often seen spending her time around her pets and feeding the stray animals. The actress spent two days at conversation and care centre and also engaged in volunteering activities such as chopping fruits and vegetables for the elephants to give them their daily dose of nutrition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Talking more about the cause Disha shares her experience as she says, “This has been one of the special days of my life. Visiting the Elephant Hospital and meeting the Wildlife SOS team has been an incredible experience. I learnt the irreparable damage that riding an elephant does to the welfare of elephants. Witnessing the medical management of injured elephants and observe their walking exercise routine was also a unique opportunity for me. I hope people come and volunteer at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, and be a part of this fight to help conserve and protect India’s elephants.”

On the work front Disha will next be seen in ‘Project K’, ‘Yodha’ and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya.