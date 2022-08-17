Disha Patani Shares A Cute Pic With Her Furry Friend Jasmine; Check Here

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the stunning stars in the Bollywood film industry. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps treating her fans with her posts.

Now Disha shared a photo with her pet cat Jasmine. In the snap, the Baaghi 2 actress can be seen kissing her dear pet. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Jasmine doesn’t seem very happy”.

Check Disha Patani’s post here:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

</>

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns which marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews.