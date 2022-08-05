Disha Patani Reacts To Tiger Shroff’s Latest Video Amid Break-Up Rumours

New Delhi: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are grabbing headlines due to their breakup rumours. Amid these rumours, Tiger took to his Instagram to flaunt his martial art skills through a video.

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: “Didnt feel like training today… so the boys decided they wanted to kick his ass…not my idea #humanpunchingbag #goodnight.”

Take A Look:

Soon after the video was posted, Disha Patani garnered attention as she commented on the post. She wrote: I want to do it tooo.”

Read her comment below:

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer Screw Dheela. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks Tiger’s second collaboration with Dharma Production after ‘Student of the Year 2’.

On the other hand, Disha is celebrating the full house for her latest film EK Villian Returns which is thriving at the box office. Mohit Suri directorial also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in key roles. It is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Ek Villain. It hit the theatres on July 29.