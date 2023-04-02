Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Glittery Bralette And Matching Saree

Mumbai: Disha Patani makes headlines for her daring outfits every time she steps out of her house. Disha is always game when it comes to experimenting with her style and looks.

Disha donned a glamorous silver saree with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress teamed her look with danglers and styled her hair in beach waves. A video of Disha arriving at the event has emerged on social media and is garnering a lot of attention.

Disha looked sensual and alluring in the captivating video which is breaking the internet. Her dapper entry sets the hearts racing as internet is left gasping for breath. The diva’s oomph factor and sex appeal blends glamour with panache. She strikes a fine balance between grace and sensuality. Her washboard abs in the scorching hot saree look indicates she never skips her gym routine. Disha’s hot bod sets major gym goals for those looking for excuses when it comes to workout. She has once again shown how to look sexy in bikinis and sarees without losing the desiness.