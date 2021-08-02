Discussion On Reopening Of Colleges Is Underway: Higher Education Min

Bhubaneswar: As the SRC issued unlock guidelines for August, all educational institutions including coaching centres shall function as per the guidelines issued by respective departments.

Meanwhile, Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on Monday said that colleges in the state will open soon and discussion in this regards are underway.

Speaking to media persons in this regard, Sahoo said, “A detailed discussion on the reopening of colleges is underway. Already discussions are being conducted and the decision will be announced at an appropriate time.”

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that schools for classes 10 and 12 students were opened from July 26 while offline classes of standard 9 students are expected to start from August 16 and speculations are rife over the reopening of colleges in the state.