“Discussion fruitful”: Action Committee meets Odisha CM demanding Padampur’s district status

Bhubaneswar: Action Committee led by minister Niranjan Pujari met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik demanding district status for Padampur.

Following this, Action Committee member said “discussion was fruitful and assurance was given by BJD president for according district status to Padampur by Dec 31, 2023.Padampur sub-division will be accorded district status. The agitation will be called off after BJD puts it in its election manifesto. ”

by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district barely few days away, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has backed the demands of the locals in support of district status to Padampur Subdivision.

A team led by former Minister and Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh met the CM and discussed the matter.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has responded positively and assured that Padampur will be declared as a district during the reorganisation of districts in Odisha in future, informed Susanta Singh.