Discus Thrower Vinod Kumar Loses Bronze Medal After Being Found ‘Ineligible’

Tokyo: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar has lost his medal after the classification panel was unable to allocate the Indian athlete with a sport class on Monday.

He is therefore ineligible for the Men’s F52 Discus medal event meaning his bronze on Sunday will not count and will have to give up his bronze medal.

“Following classification Observation Assessment in competition and subsequent re-assessment by the classification panel, the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC),” an official statement by organising committee read.

Vinod’s medal was India’s third on a blockbuster day 5 in which the country bagged two silvers and a bronze.