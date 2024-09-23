Kriti Kharbanda is one of the most charismatic stars in Indian cinema. The actress with magnificent screen presence and, range of acting prowess has already proved her caliber.

Besides this, Kriti is also known for serving her followers with her fashionable looks, insights into her daily life, and also with some valuable thoughts.

This morning, Kriti Kharbanda, took to social media and shared a beautiful note in which she highlighted her memories from the last week’s happening.

Sharing the note. Kriti writes:

To the week that was. A much needed digital detox. Some amazing food with no diet restrictions. Super awesome family time- the one where u sleep on gadda’s and fight for space, all that while holding each other tight. Some amazing 1 on 1 time with members of the fam every time we found a quiet corner. Showing my husband where I grew up in more detail. Family dinners and mama’s in the kitchen serving us the most amazing food. Revisited some of the places I frequented as a child, they may have been worn out, but didn’t lose their charm. A slashed tyre and mid night arguments about who’s method is most effective. Teary good byes and tight hugs! I wish I could go back and relive every moment, but for now this will do. The fuel to my fire. And now, back to reality. Just as beautiful

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/kriti.kharbanda/ 3463271020063761942?igsh= YmI4amcwaDBxamNi

In today’s fast-paced digital age, the concept of a digital detox has become increasingly important. With the constant influx of notifications, emails, and social media updates, it can be challenging to disconnect and take a break from the digital world. However, as Kriti’s note beautifully illustrates, taking time away from screens can lead to meaningful experiences and deeper connections with loved ones. Despite the difficulty in stepping away from our devices, the benefits of a digital detox are undeniable, offering a chance to reconnect with ourselves and the world around us.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Kharbanda will next be in Risky Romeo opposite Sunny Singh and also in an untitled film alongside Rana Daggubati.