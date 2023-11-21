Discoms launch ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power-led Odisha discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, are organising ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest. The contest is a unique initiative to celebrate and promote the rich and diverse beauty of Odisha, inviting photographers from all walks of life to participate and exhibit their talent.

The contest is open to all residents of Odisha. The participants can upload their photographs on the link given below or submit their entries by email, along with a brief description and their personal details. The entries will be accepted till Thursday, 30 November, 2023 providing participants ample time to explore and capture the innumerable captivating facets of the state’s landscapes, heritage, people, and traditions.

The top 12 entries will win prizes up to ₹1,80,000 (Rs. 15,000 each) and will be featured in the TP Odisha calendar 2024.

A distinguished panel of judges comprising experts from various fields will evaluate the submissions, and the winners will be announced in a grand ceremony that aims to recognise and applaud them for their artistic contributions. The winners will also receive attractive prizes, including cash awards and certificates.

TP Odisha Discoms’ spokesperson, said, “With ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’, we are embarking on a visual journey, inviting photographers to showcase captivating tales of state’s splendour through their lenses. We aim to celebrate the beauty of Odisha and to build a visual narrative that resonates with the hearts and minds of people, fostering a deeper connection. We believe that through these images, we can stir emotions, ignite curiosity, and collectively celebrate the captivating beauty that defines Odisha.”

The ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest aligns seamlessly with Tata Power’s commitment to sustainable development and community enrichment, inviting participants to contribute to a visual narrative that showcases the unique charm of Odisha. The contest also seeks to boost the tourism potential of the state, which has witnessed a steady growth in tourism in recent years. According to the latest statistics, Odisha received 875% increase in foreign tourists and 110% increase in domestic tourists in 2022 compared to last year, making it one of the most sought-after destinations in India. The state is home to several national parks, sanctuaries, UNESCO sites, temples, monuments, and festivals that reflect its rich cultural and natural heritage.

Terms and conditions to participate:

Upload your entries to shorturl.at/FT378, ensuring that your phone number is used as the file name. Alternatively, you can email your entries to photocontest.tpodisha@tatapower.com, along with your name, mobile number and city.

Please note that the file size of your entries must not exceed 10MB (minimum 2 MB)

Pictures must be original, unpublished works that do not contain, incorporate or otherwise use any content, material or element that is owned by a third party or entity, or violates a third party’s publicity, privacy or intellectual property rights.

Disclaimer- Tata Power will hold the right to use the submitted entries as per its discretion.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your talent and celebrate the splendour of Odisha. Get out there and capture the magic before it’s too late!