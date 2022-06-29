Discipline, empathy & thirst for knowledge are keys to success: RSP DIC Atanu Bhowmick

Rourkela: “Discipline, empathy and thirst for knowledge are the keys to success that has been inculcated in students by Saint Paul’s School. I am deeply grateful to my alma mater for shaping my formative years,” said Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge (DIC), SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and a 1981 Batch distinguished alumnus of Saint Paul’s School, Rourkela while addressing the gathering in the felicitation ceremony organised at the School Auditorium on 29th June, 2022 in his honor.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Mrs. Seema Bhowmick, President, Deepika Mahila Sanghati, Father Joseph, Principal, Saint Paul’s School, Father Joe Mannan, former Principal, Saint Paul’s School and other distinguished alumni of the school.

Appreciating the decades old illustrious academic journey of the iconic educational institution, the DIC said, “Saint Paul’s School instills intrinsic ethical values in the students who imbibe love, compassion and nationalism. The school has been focusing on holistic development of students through nurturing curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular activities. I ascribe all my success to my alma mater.” The DIC reminisced his days in the school and spoke about the teachers and their immense contributions in his school career.

Father Joe in his address spoke about the rich values imbibed by the students in the school that help them to become successful in life. He congratulated Mr. Bhowmick to reach the pinnacle of success through sustained efforts and making the school proud.

Mr. S N Nanda, Teachers’ representative and Mr. A K Sabat, alumnus of St. Paul’s spoke about the illustrious journey and achievements of Mr. Bhowmick.

The DIC was felicitated as a distinguished alumnus of the institution and was presented with a shawl and a scroll of honour. Mrs. Seema Bhowmick was also felicitated on the occasion. Later, he interacted with the students and answered their questions.

The DIC planted a sapling in the premises along with other dignitaries. He also inaugurated the final round of the OFA Football League at the School Playground. Mr. Bhowmick kicked the ball to mark the start of the inaugural match.

Earlier, the programme commenced with the Saint Paul’s Anthem presented by the School Choir. It was followed by an invocation welcome Odissi Dance recital presented by the students of the institution. Father Joseph delivered the welcome address. A riveting cultural program presented by the students was another highlight of the ceremony. The programme concluded with the recitation of the National anthem. Ms. Supreeta Chowdhury, Teacher, Saint Paul’s School coordinated the programme.