Disappointed Over Results, Two Plus II Girls Attempt Suicide In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In separate incidents, two girl students, who cleared the Plus II examination, attempted to commit suicide allegedly for scoring fewer marks than they had expected. The incidents have been reported from Odisha’s Balasore and Kendrapara districts on Wednesday.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha today morning announced Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students.

A girl student jumped off from the third floor of her house at NAC Simulia village of Nilagiri area in Balasore district as she had secured second division in the Plus II exam. The victim, identified as the daughter of Laxmana Mahal, was hopeful of getting first division in the CHSE exam, sources said.

After the results were declared, the girl student was very much disappointed to see her marks and took to the extreme step to end her life. She then jumped off from the third floor of her house.

Hearing her scream, family members rushed downstairs and found her lying in a pool of blood. She was then rushed to Nilagari Sub-Divisional Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment as her condition was critical.

Hours after, a similar incident was reported from Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district where a girl student who had secured 87% in the CHSE examination jumped into the Brahmani river as she was expecting to score more percentage in the exams.

The victim, identified as the daughter of Rabindra Swain of Mendhapur village, secured 87% in the CHSE examination. However, it is said that she was not satisfied with her score and was expecting more in the results.

Disappointed with her result, she decided to end her life and jumped into the Brahmani river. Some locals who witnessed the incident informed the Fire department.

In the meanwhile, some locals managed to pull her out alive from the river and the fire personnel rushed her to Pattamundai Hospital. Later, she was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Kendrapara for treatment. Her condition was also critical till the last report came in.