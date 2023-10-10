Director Nikkhil Advani talks about the shooting experience of Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Prime Video recently released the latest season of Mumbai Diaries and has been receiving widespread praise for its great storyline and cinematography. Set around the backdrop of 2005 Mumbai floods, the second part aims to strike a deep chord with its reliability and authenticity with viewers. Director Nikkhil Advani dons multiple hats and is known for granting his actors the creative freedom they need to excel. Konkona Sen Sharma and Nikkhil have worked together in the previous season of Mumbai Diaries, delivering some memorable performances. Their reunion for the latest season was as adventurous as it could get.

Recalling the latest season’s shooting experience with actress Konkona, director Nikkhil Advani said, “We had quite a shooting experience this season, it was surely a dangerous thing. The production design of the set had scaffolding everywhere, and one of the particular scenes involved Konkona being trapped in a room flooded in water. To ensure that she had something to hold onto, we literally strapped her to the scaffolding kept in the room. And while we were inside the room, shooting and filling it up with water, we didn’t realize the amount of pressure it was exerting on the walls. We had to jump out of the set as the walls were beginning to give away. All in all, it was all cool and full of adventure, surely making it a fun shooting experience too.”

Created and Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries S2 features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The eight-episodic series is a medical drama which is about staff of the Bombay General Hospital dealing with the floods affecting the city and its people premiered on 6th October 2023 exclusively on Prime Video.