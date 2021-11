Direct Flight Service Between Bhubaneswar-Jaipur Begins

Bhubaneswar: Leading domestic carrier Indigo on Tuesday started the first direct flight connecting Bhubaneswar with Jaipur.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha member Dr. Sasmit Patra, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joined the flagging-off ceremony through video conferencing.

Schedule:

From Bhubaneswar to Jaipur (thrice every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Departure from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar- 9:05 PM.

Arrival at Jaipur International Airport- 12:10 AM.

From Jaipur to Bhubaneswar (thrice every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Departure from Jaipur International Airport- 6:30 PM.

Arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar- 8:35 PM.