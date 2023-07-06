Diplomatic Advisor to President of France
National

Diplomatic Advisor to President of France calls on PM Modi

Mr. Bonne briefs PM on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation

By Pragativadi News Service
8

New Delhi: Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Mr. Bonne briefed PM on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of PM’s forthcoming visit to France.

PM conveyed his gratitude to President Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as Guest of Honour on July 14.

Recalling his recent meeting with President Macron in Hiroshima, PM said that he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris that would further strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership.

Pragativadi News Service 23651 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking