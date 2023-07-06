Diplomatic Advisor to President of France calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Mr. Bonne briefed PM on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of PM’s forthcoming visit to France.

PM conveyed his gratitude to President Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as Guest of Honour on July 14.

Recalling his recent meeting with President Macron in Hiroshima, PM said that he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris that would further strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership.