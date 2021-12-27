Diplomat Vikram Misri Appointed As Dy National Security Advisor

New Delhi: China expert and former Indian envoy to Beijing Vikram Misri has been appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) in the National Security Council Secretariat on Monday.

Misri, an expert on China’s issue is a 1989 batch IPS officer will succeed Pankaj Saran. He will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.

He is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who has worked for administrations of former Prime Ministers including I.K. Gujral and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Before his appointment as the Indian ambassador to China, Misri has served as the Indian envoy in Myanmar. He took charge at a time when India and China had recently come out of a difficult standoff in Doklam.

In 2012, he was appointed the private secretary to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He continued to serve in that capacity when Singh was succeeded by Narendra Modi. He was appointed the ambassador to Spain in 2014 and later the ambassador to Myanmar in 2016 under the Modi government.