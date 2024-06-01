Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket after two decades of playing for the country.
His last match came in the 2024 edition of the IPL where his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on May 22. After the match, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates.
“Having given plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing competitive cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik wrote on ‘X’.
