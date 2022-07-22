Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Colombo: Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna leader Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. He took oath as the new Prime Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office on Flower Road, Colombo today. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Previously, he has held ministries like Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government. Up until recently, he was the Minister of Education in the country.

Gunawardena’s election as Prime Minister comes amid economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, and people protesting against it. On Thursday, Ranil Wickremesinghe was inducted as the President of Sri Lanka.