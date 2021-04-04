Dimirimunda in Sambalpur declared containment zone

Jamankira: Dimirimunda Sarpanch has declared the village as a containment zone after 12 persons contracted coronavirus. The village comes under Jamankira block in Sambalpur district.

Sarpanch said the decision to declare the village as a containment zone has been taken following due consultation with the villagers. He said it was noticed that there has been a spike in the dreaded coronavirus in the region after Dola festival.

He said the rate of corona positives are increasing day by day and there was no alternative than to declare the village as a containment zone. Barricades have been set up at the entrance of the village to prohibit plying of vehicles and people.

Most of the villagers contracted with the disease are being treated at Burla medical college and hospital. Reports said there has been a spike in coronavirus in Kuchinda, Sambalpur and Fasimal.

People have demanded that the district administration must direct the health wing to take necessary measures for contact tracing.