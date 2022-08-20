Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh have just dropped the teaser on YouTube and it showcases the tale of a young Sikh man, who gets caught up in the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi. The film’s first glimpse was dropped yesterday on social media and it featured Diljit as Jogi, a man who stands by his family and friends no matter what.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, “Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix.” The film is all set to stream on Netflix in September.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh As Jogi In Teaser:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

</>