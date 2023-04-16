Diljit Dosanjh Takes Over Coachella 2023

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival on Saturday and impressed everyone with his energy and singing. The singer is the first Punjabi star to perform at the popular fest. Pictures and videos from the fest show him making everyone groove to his music, even Diplo.

.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

American DJ Diplo also took to Instagram to share a clip of himself grooving to Diljit’s live performance at the Sahara.

Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Love the vibe in this vid ! pic.twitter.com/DAs4qsjo0V — Prince (@princesoman9) April 16, 2023

Diljit is also the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. The actor-singer wore a black kurta and tamba, a traditional outfit for men in Punjab, during his live performance.

He performed for a packed audience to his hit songs such as Patiala Peg and Lemonade.

A video shared on Diljit’s Instagram Stories shows DJ Diplo grooving with his friends at the concert. Diljit shared it with a smiling emoji. Fans of the singer were also proud of him. “Historic night in California and proud, inspiring, moment for Panjab and the entire diaspora worldwide,” wrote a fan. “Punjabi artist exhibiting Punjabi culture & bringing pride to our pagh (turban) – nothing better,” commented another. “This means so much to so many. Truly brings tears to the eyes. A God-gifted moment,” read a comment.