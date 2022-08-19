Diljit Dosanjh Starrer ‘Jogi’ First Look Out!

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved actors and singers. Diljit is all geared up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film Jogi.

Streaming giant Netflix today released the first poster of the film that is slated to release on the OTT giant on September 16. Sharing this poster, Netflix wrote, “Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!”

In the poster, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen with an intense look on his face. With his face being in the backdrop, we can see other actors too in the poster. Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Paresh Pahuja were also a part of the poster.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh, fresh from the gigantic success of Honsla Rakh, is busy with his USA music tour. Recently we saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas and influencer Lilly Singh arrange his concert. Diljit shared a post on Instagram with Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh and wrote about the global icons that they are, who have established a strong hold on Hollywood.