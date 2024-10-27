New Delhi: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a string of pictures from day one of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Diljit gave a glimpse from inside his concert. Diljit will also perform in Delhi on Sunday.

Diljit captivated the crowd in an all-black outfit as he performed his hit songs. After his opening number, he paused to mark his return to India, waving the national flag overhead, which drew thunderous applause from the audience.

He then said, “Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai (This is my country, this is my home)!” The singer then thanked fans for being so lovely and kind and supporting his music for so many years. Fans were seen getting emotional as they witnessed their favourite singer perform live.

Diljit even posted a video giving a glimpse of the show on Day 1, which included a lot of emotions, fireworks, light, and fans cheering for the singer.

The video starts with the Chamkila actor saying, “Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne”, oh Punjabi aagye apne desh (Punjabi’s are back to their country).”

The singer proudly held up the Tiranga, saying, “No matter where you go or perform, there’s always a special happiness in being home, right?”

Diljit’s world tour is finally bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India, starting with his first concert in Delhi on October 26, followed by a second show on October 27. The tour will continue across cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.