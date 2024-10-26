New Delhi: Renowned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings ahead of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour concert. The concert, set to kick off tonight, marks the beginning of the Indian leg of his tour.

Dressed in an all-denim outfit paired with a vibrant red turban, Diljit was seen entering the Gurdwara with folded hands, bowing his head in reverence. He touched the steps of the Gurdwara as he entered, a gesture of deep respect and humility. Inside, he offered prayers and took prasad (holy offerings), sharing a moment of spiritual reflection before his big performance.

Fans and followers of the artist were thrilled to see videos and images of his visit circulating on social media. The Dil-Luminati Tour, which has already captivated audiences in the US and Europe, promises an electrifying experience for fans in India, starting with the concert in Delhi.

Diljit expressed his excitement for the concert on social media, sharing a video of his arrival in Delhi and his heartfelt connection with his fans. The tour will continue across various cities in India, concluding in Guwahati on December 29, 2024.

