London: In a spectacular display of cross-border camaraderie, renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh invited Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during his recent concert at the O2 Arena in London. The event, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, saw fans erupt in cheers as Hania joined Diljit on stage.

Diljit, known for his energetic performances and hit songs, introduced Hania as a “superstar” before serenading her with his popular track “Lover.” Hania, visibly moved, clapped and laughed along, expressing her gratitude to Diljit and the audience for the warm

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Indian rapper Badshah made a special appearance, reuniting with Diljit for a memorable performance. The duo’s collaboration was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Hania shared her experience on social media, describing the moment as “magic” and thanking Diljit for the unforgettable night. Fans across social media platforms celebrated the heartwarming interaction, praising the artists for their unity and mutual respect.

Badshah and Hania are also friends. Diljit, too, shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from the show, which also featured Badshah and Hania.

