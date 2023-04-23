Diljit Dosanjh gets people grooving at Coachella again; apologises to security

New York: Singer Diljit Dosanjh took to stage for the second time at the ongoing Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and left the crowds asking for more. The singer, who has become the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the music festival, also interacted with the audience a little more than the previous time.

Bhaji 🤗🤗🤗 Baut Pyar https://t.co/8ao0btMpwH — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 23, 2023

Diljit’s line up of songs was also uploaded by netizens as he sung some of his best hits Clash and Lemonade on the stage. The singer kept the spirits high of the audience as he spoke to them in his inimitable style.

In one of the videos going viral, the singer says, “It is really hot in Coachella. Is it the heat or it’s because of the Punjabis here?”, inviting a thunderous applause from the audience. He added his patent, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!” which he had said during his first act as well.

Fans were also in awe of his humbleness when he spoke to the security present at the venue and apologised on behalf of his fans, who were elated with his music. He said to the security present there, “Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically, they are good people. First time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you”.

A message to all punjabis

Stay away from negativity

Music has no boundaries SPREAD LOVE TO RECIEVE LOVE ❤️.#DiljitDosanjh #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/5F18qPkZOp — ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 23, 2023

Dokha nai kamaayi da

The words 👏 #DiljitDosanjh always amaze me with his choice of songs

And the way he mix it up #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/w6Ck0DPpa0 — ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 23, 2023

The singer also spoke about the importance of not spreading any kind of negativity through music. He said, “Music is timeless and universal. Let’s not spread any negativity and say no to hatred.” Many fans took to social media to praise the singer. One user commented, “Dijit Dosanjh guys, GOAT!, #respect”, while another one wrote, “This is our Diljit. Our pride.”