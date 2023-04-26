Diljit Dosanjh fires back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella

California: Singer Diljit Dosanjh took to the stage for the second time at the ongoing Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. The popular singer-actor recently hits out at the people for trolling him over his statement during the music festival where he said, “Eh mere desh da jhanda chukki firdi aa kudi. Eh mere desh layee. (This girl is carrying my country’s flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all,don’t use it to spread hate).” He added, “Music is timeless and universal. Let’s not spread any negativity and say no to hatred.”

Taking to Twitter, Diljit Dosanjh lashed out at the people for misunderstanding his statement at the Coachella Music Festival.

He wrote in Punjabi, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌ Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY 👏🏽 ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. (I had said this is my country’s flag, which she got it here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don’t understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That’s why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys. Please Google This Also.)”