New Delhi: After Day 1, singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Day 2 of the Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi was a full house show. Following his second show at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 27, the Chamkila actor shared a clip from the event where he addressed the audience and spoke about his mother.

In the video, Diljit said in Punjabi, “When I was born, my mother spoke to me in Punjabi, and the first letter I learned was in that language. Our country is home to many languages, and I respect them allâ€”be it Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, or Hindi. However, since my mother speaks Punjabi, that’s the language, I communicate in. That’s why I proudly say, ‘Punjabi Dilli agaye oyee’ (Punjabis have arrived in Delhi).”

The singer was clicked in a black outfit with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder. In the caption of the clip, he wrote, “Delhi Day 2, ONE LOVE DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.” Following his little address to the crowd, Diljit started singing the song Main Hoon Punjab from the film Chamkila.

On Sunday, the singer entertained a crowd of around 40,000 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a two-hour performance. He delivered a setlist that included hits like 5 Taara, Do You Know, GOAT, Proper Patola, Hass Hass, Lemonade, Kinni Kinni, Naina, Ikk Kudi, Clash, Lover, Khutti and Patiala Peg.

Diljit will now travel to nine other cities across the country, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.