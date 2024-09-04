New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh has officially announced the India leg of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour, which will cover 10 cities across the country. The tour kicks off in Delhi on October 26, 2024, and will continue through cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and finally wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29, 2024.

The India leg will start in Delhi on October 26, followed by Delhi on October 26, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14.

He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29. The pre-sale will start from September 10. The venues are not out yet.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the performances, with pre-sale tickets available from September 10 for HDFC Pixel Card holders, and general tickets going on sale from September. Diljit, known for his electrifying stage presence and charismatic performances, has promised an unforgettable experience for his audience2.

Currently, Diljit is touring the US and Europe, where he has already made headlines by meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. His global fame continues to rise, making this India tour a highly anticipated event for his fans.

The tickets will roll out in two segments. First preference would be given to HDFC Pixel Card holders. They can buy tickets on Zomato Live from September 10, 12 PM.

General tickets will sell from September 12, 1 PM onwards.