Diljit Dosanjh, Ali Sethi, BLACKPINK to perform at Coachella 2023!

Los Angeles: The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was revealed on January 11, and it features Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and K-pop band BLACKPINK are headliners at the festival, which is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Also set to perform are Pakistani singer of Pasoori fame Ali Sethi, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork and many more.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

After the Coachella 2023 lineup was revealed, music fans said they were excited about this year’s list of performers. Many could not keep calm after seeing Indian representation on the list, thanks to Diljit. While some were happy they would be able to see Diljit perform and said they had bought tickets for his show already, others were stoked about listening to ‘Punjabi music at Coachella’.

Apart from Diljit, other noteworthy performers include Jai Paul, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Bjork, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood. Last year’s edition featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, among many others, following the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.