Digital knowledge with technical skills is vital for progress: Subroto Bagchi

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi said digital knowledge accompanied by technical skills is important for one’s progress.

Bagchi, during the inauguration of the Ladies Hostel of Berhampur ITI on Monday, said 33 per cent of women should get training through this ITI for the improvement of quality education among them.

IDCO’s Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh said the girls must be self-sufficient as this is the demand of the present-day society.

Bagchi went round the projects done by the students of the training institute and hailed them for their efforts. Both Bagchi and Singh were all praise for the skills employed by the students for manufacturing low-cost invertors of high-quality performance.

The principal of the institute, Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, Commissioner, Berhampur Development Corporation D Siddheswar Baliram Bandar, Project Director DRDA S D Bhausaheb, Berhampur Sub-Collector and senior district officials attended the programme.